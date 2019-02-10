Elite League: Belfast Giants lose 3-2 in overtime to Nottingham Panthers

Nottingham Panthers remain third in the Elite League standings behind Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants

Nottingham Panthers twice came from behind to grab an overtime win over Belfast Giants in the Elite League.

Brett Perlini's sudden-death score secured a narrow win for the home side in Nottingham.

Kendall McFaull and Dustin Johner twice put the Giants ahead but Alex Guptill and Ollie Betteridge levelled for the Panthers to force overtime.

The result leaves the Giants with five points out of a possible six from their three games across the weekend.

Adam Keefe's side return to action on Thursday in the second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Glasgow Clan after losing the first leg 2-1 in Scotland.

Belfast Giants were chasing an eighth straight Elite League win

First league defeat in eight for Giants

Following their weekend double over Guildford Flames, the Giants took the lead on 12:13 when scored with a powerful blueline shot that crashed into the Nottingham net to give the visitors the first-period lead.

The Panthers drew level late in the middle period when a shot by Tommy Hughes was redirected past Giants goalkeeper Tyler Beskorowany by Alex Guptill.

Chasing an eighth league win in a row, the Belfast side retook the lead when Johner struck on a powerplay at 41:17, assisted by David Rutherford and Kyle Baun.

But Nottingham levelled again just minutes later when Ollie Betteridge scored from Alexandre Bolduc's assist.

The home side kept the momentum in overtime and snatched the win with a Perlini finish at the back door less than three minutes into the sudden-death period.