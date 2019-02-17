Elite League: MK Lightning 4-6 Cardiff Devils

Stephen Dixon scored twice for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils took advantage of a defeat for Belfast Giants to extend their lead on top of the Elite League thanks to a 6-4 win at MK Lightning.

Sean Bentivoglio was missing for Devils after he earned a two game suspension in their 6-4 win in the reverse game.

Goals from Joey Martin, two for Stephen Dixon, Bryce Reddick, Joey Haddad and Charles Linglet earned a key win on a night Belfast Giants lost to Glasgow.

Nelson Armstrong, James Griffin, Michael Fine and Cole Shudra replied.