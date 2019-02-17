Elite League: Glasgow Clan inflict title blow on Belfast Giants

Rasmus Bjerrum celebrates after putting Glasgow 2-0 in front against the Giants

Belfast Giants slipped up in their bid for the Elite League title with a 5-0 hammering by Glasgow Clan in Scotland on Sunday.

The Giants had defeated Glasgow twice in three days but the Scots gained revenge with a comfortable victory.

Clan dominated the second period with Vaclav Stupka, Rasmus Bjerrum, Gerard Hanson and Scott Pitt on target before Brendan Connolly added a late fifth.

The defeat leaves the Giants three points behind leaders Cardiff Devils.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Giants net with the Belfast side missing Guillaume Gelinas, Darcy Murphy and Andrew Dickson.

Both teams killed penalties in the opening 20 minutes of action though the game remained deadlocked going into the middle period.

Tempers fray in the Elite League game between the Clan and Giants on Sunday

Glasgow stunned the Giants with four goals during the middle period, including three inside 5:03.

Stupka opened the scoring at 23:37, assisted by Matt Beca, before Bjerrum doubled Glasgow's lead at 26:10, assisted by Tyson Wilson.

Hanson extended the Clan lead at 28:50, assisted by Zach Sullivan and Bjerrum before Scott Pitt rounded off the middle period scoring at 38:59.

The Giants pressed for the majority of the final period but Glasgow took full advantage of a final period powerplay with Connolly extending the Clan lead to five at 54:35.

Belfast are back in action at home on Friday and Saturday with crunch league games against the pacesetting Devils.