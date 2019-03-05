Men's Ice Hockey World Championship 2019: Great Britain schedule

Sheffield Steelers defenseman Ben O'Connor during a friendly against Dinamo Riga in February.

The men's Ice Hockey World Championship takes place in Slovakia from 10-26 May, with Great Britain competing in the top division for the first time since 1994.

Great Britain, who have never won the tournament, were promoted to the top flight after finishing second in their group in Hungary during last year's Division One World Championships.

GB will compete in Group A alongside 26-time champions Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Slovakia and the USA, with their matches taking place in the Steel Arena, Kosice.

Peter Russell's side will face host nations Slovakia as well as Italy, Hungary and KHL side Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in a series of warm-up matches before beginning their World Championship campaign against Germany on 11 May.

Great Britain fixtures

All times are BST. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 19 April

Great Britain v Italy, warm-up match, Coventry (TBC)

Sunday, 21 April

Great Britain v Hungary, warm-up match, Milton Keynes (TBC)

Friday, 27 April

Great Britain v Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, warm-up match, Nottingham (TBC)

Saturday, 28 April

Great Britain v Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, warm-up match, Sheffield (TBC)

Saturday, 4 May

Slovakia v Great Britain, warm-up match, Poprad (15:00)

Saturday, 11 May

Great Britain v Germany (15:15)

Sunday, 12 May

Great Britain v Canada (19:15)

Tuesday, 14 May

Great Britain v Denmark (15:15)

Wednesday, 15 May

Great Britain v USA (15:15)

Friday, 17 May

Great Britain v Finland (19:15)

Saturday, 18 May

Great Britain v Slovakia (19:15)

Monday, 20 May

Great Britain v France (15:15)

Thursday, 23 May

Quarter-finals, Bratislava and Kosice

Saturday, 25 May

Semi-finals, Bratislava

Sunday, 26 May

Final, Bratislava