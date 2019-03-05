Men's Ice Hockey World Championship 2019: Great Britain schedule
- From the section Ice hockey
The men's Ice Hockey World Championship takes place in Slovakia from 10-26 May, with Great Britain competing in the top division for the first time since 1994.
Great Britain, who have never won the tournament, were promoted to the top flight after finishing second in their group in Hungary during last year's Division One World Championships.
GB will compete in Group A alongside 26-time champions Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Slovakia and the USA, with their matches taking place in the Steel Arena, Kosice.
Peter Russell's side will face host nations Slovakia as well as Italy, Hungary and KHL side Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in a series of warm-up matches before beginning their World Championship campaign against Germany on 11 May.
Great Britain fixtures
All times are BST. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Friday, 19 April
Great Britain v Italy, warm-up match, Coventry (TBC)
Sunday, 21 April
Great Britain v Hungary, warm-up match, Milton Keynes (TBC)
Friday, 27 April
Great Britain v Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, warm-up match, Nottingham (TBC)
Saturday, 28 April
Great Britain v Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, warm-up match, Sheffield (TBC)
Saturday, 4 May
Slovakia v Great Britain, warm-up match, Poprad (15:00)
Saturday, 11 May
Great Britain v Germany (15:15)
Sunday, 12 May
Great Britain v Canada (19:15)
Tuesday, 14 May
Great Britain v Denmark (15:15)
Wednesday, 15 May
Great Britain v USA (15:15)
Friday, 17 May
Great Britain v Finland (19:15)
Saturday, 18 May
Great Britain v Slovakia (19:15)
Monday, 20 May
Great Britain v France (15:15)
Thursday, 23 May
Quarter-finals, Bratislava and Kosice
Saturday, 25 May
Semi-finals, Bratislava
Sunday, 26 May
Final, Bratislava