Elite League: Belfast Giants edge past Glasgow Clan in nine-goal thriller

The Giants had five different scorers as they saw off Glasgow Clan in Belfast

The Belfast Giants kept their Elite League title hopes alive with a 5-4 win over Glasgow Clan.

Jordan Smotherman, Josh Roach, Darcy Murphy, Blair Riley and Kyle Baun found the net for the Giants at the SSE Arena.

Scott Pitt, Guillaume Doucet and Gerard Hanson (2) replied for the Scottish side.

The Giants head to Cardiff on Saturday in preparation for the Challenge Cup Final against Guildford Flames.

Their opponents in Sunday's showpiece event couldn't do them a favour in the league as the Flames lost in Cardiff leaving the gap at the top at four points with seven games remaining.

Both teams scored on the powerplay in the first period. The Giants took the lead at 5:05 when Smotherman ripped the puck past Clan netminder Joel Rumpel but the visitors replied at 17:26 when Pitt beat an unsighted Tyler Beskorowany in the home net.

The Giants penalty kill assisted with their second goal at 22:25. Riley, who had been on the ice for most of the Clan powerplay, intercepted the puck and created an odd man rush with Roach who had just stepped out of the penalty box. The defenceman applied the neat finish.

Murphy's deflection from Kevin Raine's shot gave the Giants a little breathing room but it didn't last long with Doucet pouncing to make it a one-goal game once again.

Riley's strike made it 4-2 but the Giants were getting into penalty trouble and faced killing a two-man advantage for the Clan at the start of the final period.

They couldn't and Hanson's tip in front of Beskoworany once again pulled the Clan back into the game.

Back to even strength and the Giants were the better team and Baun buried the fifth goal past Rumpel at 48:15.

Hanson's second goal of the game led to an uncomfortable last few minutes but the Giants held on for the win and two vital points.