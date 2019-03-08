Cardiff Devils 2-0 Guildford Flames

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Devils put six past the Sheffield Steelers

Leaders Cardiff Devils stayed in control of their Elite League destiny as they beat Guildford Flames in the Welsh capital.

Layne Ulmer opened the scoring after a scoreless opening period and Gleason Fournier sealed victory.

Equally pleasing for the hosts, Ben Bowns enjoyed a shut-out as Devils' won 24 hours after they fought back to win 4-2 at Fife Flyers.

Andrew Lord's Devils have seven more games in which to see seal the title.