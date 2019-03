Kyle Baun's goal gave Belfast an early lead in Manchester

Belfast Giants' Elite League title hopes suffered a blow with a shock 5-2 defeat at Manchester Storm.

The Challenge Cup holders allowed a 2-1 lead to slip as they conceded four goals in a final-period collapse.

Kyle Baun and Jim Vandermeer had scored either side of Storm's Dan Byers as the Giants led going into the third period.

Mike Hammond, Luke Moffatt, Ciaran Long and Byers all scored in a stunning Storm response leaving the Giants four points adrift of title rivals Cardiff.

The Giants have now played the same number of games as the Elite League leaders and with just four matches remaining, Adam Keefe's side will need an unlikely collapse from Cardiff if they are to claim their first title since 2010.

Chasing a sixth straight win to keep the title race alive, the Giants took the lead over their hosts when they took advantage of their second powerplay of the opening period.

Just moments after Manchester's Matt Ginn had made a vital save, the visitors made the breakthrough when Baun hammered home a shot with 13:21 on the clock and the Giants went into the first break with a deserved lead.

Byers levelled the scores midway through the second period when he finished off Hammond's pass at the back post but the Giants regained the lead on 35:45 when Vandermeer converted another powerplay with a powerful shot.

It took the home side just over a minute of the final period to draw level again when Hammond scored while Giants' Jonathan Ferland served a two-minute spell in the penalty box.

It took Manchester less than 30 seconds to add another score against a shell-shocked Giants as Hammond turned creator again to set up Moffatt as the hosts swept into the lead for the first time.

Long fired Manchester into a two-goal lead at 52:13 and a four-minute penalty for Chris Higgins left an increasingly desperate Giants a man down in the closing stages, which allowed Byers to round out the scoring by firing into an empty net in the dying minutes.