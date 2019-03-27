Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Coventry Blaze 7-2 to keep title hopes alive

Dwyer was also on the scoresheet when the sides met earlier in March

The Belfast Giants moved to within two points of Elite League leaders Cardiff with a 7-2 win over Coventry Blaze.

Patrick Dwyer's first period hat-trick and strikes from Jonathan Boxill and Jonathan Ferland put the Giants firmly in control at the Skydome.

The hosts pulled goals back through Alex Nikiforuk and Ben Larke before Darcy Murphy and Colin Shields scored late for Belfast.

Coventry are still not assured of a play-off spot with two games remaining.

At the top of the table, Cardiff know that wins in their final two matches will see them retain their regular season title.

The Devils, who fell to an unexpected defeat by the Dundee Stars on Sunday, host MK Lightning on Saturday before travelling Coventry the following day.

Defeat in either of those games could open the door for the Giants who will bring their season to a close with a home double header against Fife and Dundee.

'Hat-trick Dwyer' stars as Giants dominate first period

On Wednesday Adam Keefe's side know that only a win would realistically keep them in the title hunt.

It took just five minutes for the visitors to go in front through Dwyer, who slapped the puck out of the air and into the net after Murphy's initial effort had been saved.

After he and Boxill had both added further goals, Dwyer registered his third inside the opening 20 minutes with a shorthanded strike.

There was no let up from the rampant visitors after the first interval with Ferland firing home two minutes after the restart.

Nikiforuk and Larke's goals offered the faintest hopes of a Coventry revival but the Giants capitalised as the Blaze pulled their goalie late in the third.

Murphy slotted into the empty net before Shields, in his first game since announcing his plans to retire at the end of the Elite League campaign, rounded off the scoring.