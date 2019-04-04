Ice hockey: Great Britain lose to Slovenia at Women's World Championship

Great Britain had won their past four matches against Slovenia

Great Britain lost 4-2 to Slovenia in their second Women's World Championship Division II Group A match in Dumfries.

Abigail Culshaw's first goal for GB put them in front, but Slovenia then struck four unanswered goals of their own.

Sara Confidenti scored twice, with Julija Blazinsek and Pia Pren also netting, before Kim Lane scored a late consolation.

GB beat Australia 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday and play their third game against Mexico on Thursday.