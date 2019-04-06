Elite League play-offs: Giants hammer Coventry in quarter-final first leg

Murphy opened the scoring to become the first Giants player to score 50 goals in a season

Belfast Giants took a major step towards the last four of the Elite League play-offs with a 5-0 first-leg home win over Coventry Blaze.

Darcy Murphy opened the scoring for the hosts in the first period and Jordan Smotherman doubled their lead in the second.

Chris Higgins hit the third halfway through the match, with Colin Shields and Jonathan Ferland also on target.

The Giants travel to Coventry for the quarter-final second leg on Sunday.

Adam Keefe's men won the Elite League title last Sunday after Coventry's victory over Cardiff Devils.

That result meant the Giants and the Devils finished level on 92 points, but the Belfast outfit were crowned champions because they achieved more regulation wins.

