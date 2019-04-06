Elite Ice Hockey League: Glasgow Clan hold narrow play-off lead, Fife Flyers draw first leg
Glasgow Clan will take a 3-2 lead into the return leg of their Elite Ice Hockey League play-off quarter-final against Guildford Flames.
Rasmus Bjerrum, Gerard Hanson and Scott Pitt scored for Clan, who host Guildford at 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Scotland's other remaining representative, Fife Flyers, drew 3-3 at home to Nottingham Panthers and also face a return leg on Sunday.
The winners advance to the semi-finals at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.
The last-four ties will be played next Saturday, 13 April, with the final and third/fourth-place play-off scheduled for a day later.