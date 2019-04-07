Ice hockey: Great Britain beat Spain at Women's World Championship

The Women's World Championship Division II A group matches are taking place at the Ice Bowl in Dumfries, Scotland, from 2-8 April

Great Britain came from behind to beat Spain 4-1 in their penultimate Women's World Championship match in Dumfries.

Spain took the lead through Paula Moreno but Aimee Headland equalised for Britain in the second quarter with her second goal of the tournament.

Saffron Allen and Katie Marsden also scored their second goals, before Jodie Bloom's backhand strike capped a fine performance.

Britain face North Korea in their final World Championship match on Monday.

They are now second in the Division II Group A standings, one point behind Slovenia. Britain will be promoted to Division I A - the competition's second tier - if they beat North Korea and Slovenia drop at least two points against Mexico.

"This was our best performance of the tournament and we were excellent from start to finish," said head coach Cheryl Smith.

"If our girls play like that tomorrow then who knows. We need a favour from Mexico but this tournament has been wide open all week, so there could just be another twist."