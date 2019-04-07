Elite Ice Hockey League: Clan & Flyers lose quarter-finals to end Scottish play-off interest

Fife Flyers' Elite League campaign ended with a 6-3 aggregate quarter-final loss to Nottingham Panthers

Scotland will have no representative at the Elite Ice Hockey League play-off finals weekend for the first time since 2015 after Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers were eliminated on Sunday.

Clan lost the second leg of their quarter-final 5-0 to Guildford Flames, having won Saturday's first match 3-2.

Flyers also failed to score in a 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Panthers after drawing the opening leg 3-3.

The play-off semi-finals and final take place in Nottingham next Saturday and Sunday.

'I was dying to be in Nottingham'

Gerard Hanson, Rasmus Bjerrum and Scott Pitt put Clan 3-0 up in Guildford but two efforts early in the third period from Jesse Craige and Ian Watters hauled the home side back within a goal.

On Sunday, Jamie Crooks and Watters struck in the first period to turn the scoreline in Flames' favour, and while Clan laid siege to the away goal, Evan Janssen, Calle Ackered and TJ Foster sealed Guildford's semi-final berth.

Clan coach Pete Russell says he was "dying to be in Nottingham" but was left ruing his side's wastefulness in attack as their first-leg lead was swiftly overturned at Braehead Arena.

The defeat brings to an end Russell's first campaign in charge.

"It's been the story of our season," the Clan coach said. "We were just willing one to go in as we had plenty of chances, but that's happened plenty of times to us this year.

"I was dying to be in Nottingham next week. I couldn't sleep much on Saturday night and I was excited because of how we played and I thought we could do it. It just wasn't to be.

"The atmosphere was sensational from the fans and I keep hearing that I've given the club their identity back. That's a big positive to take from the campaign, despite this sad end."

'I feel bad for them...I know how much they wanted it'

In Fife, Bari McKenzie, Joe Basaraba and Mike Cazzola scored for Flyers as an entertaining first leg ended even.

But Panthers put the Scottish side away on home ice, Dylan Richard's double and Robert Farmer's late goal booking their place at the showpiece weekend.

Fife coach Todd Dutiaume praised his side's effort and desire in defeat.

"I don't think there can be a question of the guys leaving everything out on the ice this weekend. I'm very proud of them and they were always going to be up against it," he said.

"They battled to the end and I feel bad for them because I know how much they wanted it."

Stats of the week

Glasgow Clan have lost seven of their last eight quarter-finals.

Fife Flyers have never qualified for the final four when the year ends on an even number. Their three previous appearances came in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

