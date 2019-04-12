Elite League play-offs: Giants, Flames, Devils and Panthers compete for title

This season's play-off finals weekend has no Scottish representative for the first time in 2015

Finals weekend is about to get under way in Nottingham as the four remaining teams compete for the play-off title.

Belfast Giants are on course for a franchise-first Grand Slam if they can lift the final title of the season.

Cardiff Devils will be hoping to make amends for losing the league title with a second successive play-off win.

Nottingham Panthers are aiming to win a seventh play-off title on home ice while Guildford Flames are seeking a first final appearance.

Fans from all four teams, and from the league's other clubs, will pack out the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for the two-day showcase of the best ice hockey the United Kingdom has to offer.

But come Sunday evening, only one set of fans will be celebrating taking home perhaps the most prestigious title of the season.

Semi-final one: Belfast Giants v Guildford Flames (Saturday, 13:00)

The first of Saturday's two semi-finals is a repeat of this year's Challenge Cup final as Giants and Flames go head-to-head for an eighth time this season.

Two-time winners the Giants last lifted the play-off title back in 2010, seven years after their first success in the competition, but have fallen at the final hurdle twice since.

For the Flames this is a first play-off semi-final after just two seasons in the Elite League, having lost to Sheffield Steelers in the quarter-finals in their inaugural season.

This campaign, regular season champions Giants cruised into the semi-final with a 12-2 aggregate win against Coventry Blaze while Flames overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Glasgow Clan.

On paper, Paul Dixon's Flames face another tough task against this season's Elite League, Erhardt Conference and Challenge Cup winners, who they have only beaten once this campaign.

The most recent meeting between the sides was the Challenge Cup final, in which the Giants needed overtime to clinch the title in an close-fought contest.

Keeping the Giants quiet on offense will be the biggest task for the Flames, as Adam Keefe will look to utilise the league's top scorer Darcy Murphy once more.

Flames' goaltenders, Chris Carrozzi and Travis Fullerton, have been rotated throughout the regular season, but whoever gets the nod from Dixon on Saturday will have a crucial role to play.

Whoever starts, the league's best two penalty kill sides will have to be at their very best to make it into Sunday's grand final.

Guildford Flames head coach Paul Dixon (left) is the only head coach at this year's play-offs not from Canada

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe:

"We are excited, and I am happy for the guys to make it to this weekend.

"We have a lot of guys who have experience in this weekend, it is extremely competitive.

"Each team is in it to win it and every team has their back up against the wall because it is potentially their last game of the season.

"The Flames threw everything at us in the Challenge Cup final and we are under no illusions that they will probably be better than that on Saturday so we need to show up and compete like we know we can.

"We have the chance for the Grand Slam which is something that we have never been done so that is added motivation but I want the players to enjoy their last weekend together."

Guildford Flames head coach Paul Dixon:

"Obviously we are delighted to get to the final four, we had a tough quarter-final which we lost the home leg for but to turn it around was great.

"The Giants are a great team, we have played them all season long and had some close games against them including in the Challenge Cup final.

"We were so close to winning that final and we have to draw from that. You don't want to be on the other side of the ice when other team is lifting a trophy so we will use that as motivation.

"We are down to one-off games and we will leave everything out there but they are a solid team, a deep team, but if we keep it tight you just don't know."

Semi-final two: Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers (Saturday, 17:00)

Forward James Livingston (left) joined Cardiff Devils in January from German side Bad Nauheim

Saturday's second semi-final pits current play-off champions the Devils against the third most successful team in the competition's history, the Panthers.

This is an all-too familiar play-off fixture in the memories of Devils fans, as the Panthers beat their Welsh opponents in the 2007, 2011 and 2012 finals.

In fact the Devils also lost the 2010 and 2017 finals, against the Giants and Sheffield Steelers respectively, before ending their 19-year wait for a play-off title last year.

Seven-time play-off champions Panthers will be hoping to land the final body blow to the Devils' season after Andrew Lord's side lost the last game of the regular season and in doing so handed the league title to the Giants.

However, the Devils looked back to their clinical best at times last week against the Steelers in their 11-8 aggregate win and the same will be needed this weekend.

The Panthers shutout Fife Flyers in the second-leg of their quarter-finals to set up Saturday's match against the Devils after drawing the opening leg 3-3.

All six regular-season games between the two sides this season were won by a single goal, which each side winning their three respective home matches.

As a result, the Devils are the only team in this weekend's semi-finals yet to win a game at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena this season, though they have done so a number of times in the past.

Discipline will be key for the Panthers if they are to send the home crowd into celebration, as the Devils' 28.6% scoring percentage on power-plays convincingly tops the 17.3% mark set by Rich Strachan's team.

Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord:

"It's a great weekend, it is a little different from in North America and I was not sure at first when I came over, but the first time I went to Nottingham I felt this energy in the building.

"Every game between us and the Panthers has been a nail-biter, a fast-paced game and one which is good to be a part of.

"It is always nice to play in front of your home crowd but we have won plenty of games on the road over the years. Now it comes down to our details, work ethic and commitment to the game-plan.

"You can talk individuals but it is all about the team collective effort. It will come down to who plays the most consistently for 60 minutes."

Nottingham Panthers head coach Rich Strachan:

"It's the pinnacle of the hockey season, the final weekend in Nottingham with a full-house every night and fans from around the league.

"We had momentum once we clinched third place so we let our guard down a bit in the final week of the season but we got it all back against Fife last week so we are positive.

"We have had good results against Cardiff all year and we know if we play the right way we can get the result we need.

"It is a rink we are familiar with which probably gives us a slight advantage but anything can happen.

"They will probably be hurting but they went into the play-offs and beat Sheffield so whatever happened in the past has happened, it is the final four now and we have to be ready to play and be disciplined. The teams who are usually win."