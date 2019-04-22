Colin Shields: Retiring Belfast Giants forward named in GB team

Shields helped the Giants to an Elite League and Challenge Cup double in his final season

Retiring forward Colin Shields has been included in the GB squad for the World Championships in Slovakia.

The Belfast Giants stalwart was named alongside teammate Paul Swindlehurst in a 25-man squad as GB return to the top flight for the first time since 1994.

They will face Germany, Canada, Denmark, USA, Finland, Slovakia and France at the tournament in Kosice, which takes place from 11-20 May.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe will also travel as part of the coaching staff.

The 39-year-old announced his decision in March having arrived in Belfast in 2005.

This season he helped the Giants to the Elite League and Challenge Cup titles, but they fell short of a historic Grand Slam with defeat by the Cardiff Devils in the play-off final.

Defenceman Swindlehurst, 25, impressed in his first season with the Giants having joined from Manchester Storm last June.

He was part of the GB side that won promotion to the top tier after triumphing in Division 1A.

Full squad

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Thomas Murdy (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Sheffield Steelers).

Defencemen: Tim Billingsley (Nottingham Panthers), Dallas Ehrhardt (Manchester Storm), Steve Lee (Nottingham Panthers), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O'Connor (Sheffield Steelers), David Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Paul Swindlehurst (Belfast Giants).

Forwards: Ollie Betteridge (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Davies (Guildford Flames), Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Robert Farmer (Nottingham Panthers), Luke Ferrara (Coventry Blaze), Mike Hammond (Manchester Storm), Liam Kirk (Peterborough Petes), Robert Lachowicz (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Lake (Coventry Blaze), Joey Lewis (ESV Kaufbeuren), Matthew Myers (Cardiff Devils), Brett Perlini (Nottingham Panthers), Jonathan Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Colin Shields (Belfast Giants).