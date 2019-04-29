Belfast Giants: Blair Riley leaves double winners

Blair Riley holds aloft the Elite League trophy at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants will be without Blair Riley next season after their double-winning captain accepted an offer from an unnamed team.

The Canadian forward ended his three-year spell at the SSE Arena by leading the Giants to Elite League and Challenge Cup success.

Riley was also captain for last year's Challenge Cup triumph.

It's a major blow for the champions and comes after Colin Shields and Dustin Johner announced their retirement.

"We can confirm that Blair Riley will leave the organisation, with the captain opting out of his two year contract which runs until the end of the 2019/20 season," said the Giants on Monday.

"Riley informed the organisation that he has accepted an offer from another team and would not be returning to Belfast for a fourth season."

"We would like to thank Blair for his service to the organisation over three seasons."