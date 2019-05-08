Belfast Giants: Elite League champions sign English forward Ciaran Long

Ciaran Long chalked up 65 points in 66 games for Manchester Storm last season

Belfast Giants have added Ciaran Long to their roster with the forward joining the Elite League winners after two seasons with Manchester Storm.

The 28-year-old English player was named 'British Player of the Year' at the end of season Elite League awards.

Long posted the highest points total for any UK based player in 2018/19 with 29 goals and 36 assists.

"We've wanted Ciaran for a while - he's talented and works hard every night," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

He added: "He hurt us at times last season and I know there was a high demand for his signature."

"I am pleased he will be wearing teal in 2019/20."

Long joined Manchester from the EPL's Basingstoke Bison and helped his team to the Patton Conference title.

He has also represented Team GB at international level, winning Gold with both U18 and U20 and only missing out on this year's senior team through injury.

Long arrives two days after the Giants brought in Polish forward Patryk Wronka from GKS Katowice.