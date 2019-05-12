Ice Hockey World Championship: GB thrashed by Canada in Slovakia

Canada are the top-ranked team in the world and earn salaries which dwarf those of their British counterparts

Great Britain were thrashed 8-0 in their second game of the Ice Hockey World Championship against the world's top-ranked team, Canada.

The Canadian team, which earns over £46m between them compared to British salaries of up to £30,000 a year, were expected to triumph.

The gulf in class was clear as Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Mantha made it 2-0 before the end of the first period.

Canada added three goals in the second and third periods to ease to victory.

The scoreline was kept relatively close early on thanks to some incredible net minding from GB's Ben Bowns, but GB's chances were limited during the game as 26-time world champions Canada collected their first win of the tournament.

GB lost their opening game 3-1 to Olympic silver medallists Germany on Saturday, which marked their return to the elite tournament after a 25 year absence.

They now have a rest day on Monday, before they face Denmark on Tuesday, where coach Pete Russell will be working hard to focus on staying in the division and learning from the experience of playing the best teams in the world.

The bottom-placed country in each eight-team division will be relegated to to Division 1A in 2020.

GB's Ben Bowns (right) drew praise for his performance

Analysis

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

For the fans and players the result was never in doubt, but this was about so much more than that. It was an "I was there moment" to see GB play against the mighty Canada.

The Canadians are on a different level, their skating and movement was mesmerising, whilst their passing was immaculate, they hit team-mates through gaps, over sticks and in full flight with laser precision. For the GB players it was a night where they can enjoy being out their with some of the best in the world, despite the score.

But there is plenty to work on ahead of the next game against Denmark on Tuesday. The Danes are a side that GB match up well against and if they are stay in the division, Pete Russell needs his players to believe they can win.

Final word goes to netminder Ben Bowns, he is showing he is world class and despite being beaten eight times by the Canadians when he left the game he was given a standing ovation by the fans, whilst his opponents banged their sticks on the boards in appreciation. A move every bit as classy as the rest of their performance.