Jordan Smotherman: Popular forward signs for a second season with Belfast Giants

Smotherman enjoyed trophy success for the Giants after joining in February

Forward Jordan Smotherman has agreed to extend his stay with the Belfast Giants to a second season.

The 33-year-old American joined Adam Keefe's side in February and made a major contribution as the Giants won the Elite League and Challenge Cup.

He scored the overtime winner when the Giants beat Guildford Flames to lift the cup in February.

Smotherman signed for the Giants from the the Iserlohn Roosters of Germany's DEL.

Born in Oregon, Smotherman was selected in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play in the NHL for the Thrashers as well as 373 AHL games, posting 78 goals and 86 assists.

The Giants last week added Ciaran Long to their roster, with the forward joining the Elite League winners after two seasons with Manchester Storm.

That signing came two days after the Giants brought in Polish forward Patryk Wronka from GKS Katowice.