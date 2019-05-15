Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain beaten 6-3 by USA in Slovakia

Great Britain were level with USA after the first period

Britain produced an improved display but fell to a fourth defeat in as many games after a 6-3 loss to the USA at the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Pete Russell's side had already lost 8-0 to Canada and 9-0 to Denmark before facing the USA, who had a £62m roster.

Mike Hammond drew Britain level by the end of the first period, only for the US to pull clear despite finishes from Brett Perlini and Ben Davies.

Russell said: "That was what GB is all about. We were fantastic."

"We gave one of the best teams in the world a great game and it was a performance we should be very proud of."

Great Britain now sit last of eight teams in Group A.

The bottom-placed country in both the eight-team divisions contesting the World Championship will be relegated to Division 1A in 2020.

Analysis

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

Britain have now lost all four of their matches so far in Slovakia - to Germany, Denmark, Canada and now USA - and are likely to need a final-day win against France on Monday to avoid relegation.

But this was a terrific performance from Russell's side, full of belief, bravery and bottle, traits that were lacking against Denmark 24 hours earlier.

Outside of Russia, the US probably have the most exciting players in the whole tournament and while they were clearly the better side, for GB to hold them to just six goals is a real achievement.

Much credit must go to goalie Ben Bowns who made 59 saves, he looked solid and assured and stopped some of the best shooters in world ice hockey. With the scouts watching on the busiest person this evening might be his agent fielding calls as to where Ben wants to play next season.

It was a bruising match with the GB players putting so much in, so it is going to be a hectic next 24 hours for the medical team who will have bumps, bruises and some very sore muscles to attend to. Their job will be to patch up the players and get them ready for the final push games against Finland, Slovakia and France.

We have always known that Monday's game against France was likely to be a relegation decider. The equation will be simple, baring any miracle results in the next few days, win and you stay up, lose and it is life in the lower tier.

If GB can replicate their performance against the Americans I think they have a really good chance of getting the win they need.