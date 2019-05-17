Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain beaten by Finland in Slovakia

Winger Robert Dowd has impressed for Great Britain

Great Britain fell to a fifth straight defeat at the Ice Hockey World Championship as Finland sealed a 5-0 win in Slovakia.

The defeat leaves Pete Russell's side bottom of Group A and they need at least one win in their remaining two fixtures to avoid relegation.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first period against fifth seeds Finland but three goals in the second period all but ended the match.

Britain face Slovakia on Saturday.

A final group game against France - who currently sit seventh of eight teams - will follow and the fixture could well decide which team finishes bottom of Group A.

The bottom-placed country in both the eight-team divisions contesting the World Championship will be relegated to Division 1A in 2020.

Analysis - GB seeking right balance

BBC Sport ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

Great Britain once again showed their ability to learn from previous performances and they held Finland to a tight game. An empty net goal and then a late power play marker for the Finns gave the scoreline a more one-sided look than GB deserved.

Defensively they are improving with every game and look to be adjusting to playing at the top level. Head coach Russell continues to tinker with his line up to try to find the winning formula and is not far off getting the balance right.

Winger Robert Dowd is putting together a really good series of performances and now just needs a goal to reward his hard work. Liam Kirk is beginning to find his feet and played his game of the tournament at both ends of the ice and Robert Farmer had his best game since arriving in Kosice.

The one concern will be the lack of power play goals. To beat France in that relegation decider you would think that GB will need to have the better special teams of the two sides and that means getting a few goals with the man advantage.

Next up it is the hosts Slovakia on Saturday which will be played in a crazy atmosphere. They are big, strong and talented, which should make for an entertaining night.