Ice Hockey World Championship: Finland beat Canada to claim third title

It is Finland's third world title for the third time, having also won the competition in 1995 and 2011

Finland came from behind to beat favourites Canada 3-1 and win the Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia.

Finland's Oliwer Kaski missed a penalty in Sunday's final before Canada, aiming for a 27th world title, went ahead through Shea Theodor.

Canada then hit the crossbar twice before Finland captain Marko Antilla struck in the second and third periods.

Harri Pesonen sealed victory to give the Finns their third world title - and their first since 2011.

Finland also beat Canada 3-1 in their opening group match and were the underdogs in all three knockout games, previously beating two-time defending champions Sweden and Russia.

Russia won the bronze medal with a penalty shootout win over the Czech Republic after the match finished 2-2 after regulation and overtime.

Earlier in the competition, Great Britain claimed a dramatic 4-3 overtime win against France to retain their top-flight status.