Joey Haddad: Cardiff Devils sign forward for sixth season
Cardiff Devils confirm forward Joey Haddad has signed for a sixth season.
Haddad has played 324 games and scored 104 goals and added 154 assists for 258 points since joining the Devils in 2014.
The 30-year-old has also won two Superleague titles, two Play-off titles, two Challenge Cups and three Conference titles.
"Bringing back Joey is a no-brainer for us and he brings so much to the team," said head coach Andrew Lord.