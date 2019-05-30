Zack Fitzgerald: Glasgow Clan appoint former player as head coach

Zack Fitzgerald is Glasgow Clan's new head coach, replacing Pete Russell.

Former Clan player Fitzgerald, 33, is retiring from playing after four years with Sheffield Steelers but will be listed as a spare import.

Russell left Glasgow to take up a role with EHC Freiburg in Germany, having led Clan to a fourth-placed finish in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

"I'm really excited and pumped to be heading back to Glasgow Clan," Fitzgerald told Glasgow's website.

"I've enjoyed my time at the club tremendously, so now with a new job and a new title I can't wait to get the new season started.

"The focus now is finalising our player targets and putting an exciting team on the ice again."

Chief operating officer Gareth Chalmers says he was keen to appoint "someone who knows the EIHL, but also has a connection with the club and city".

"In appointing Zack, we have someone with that experience, someone who already understands the demands of being head coach of the Clan," he added.

"We have a very good core group of players already signed for the 2019-20 season, so it was important we appointed someone who complimented the ethos we are implementing here."