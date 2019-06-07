GB netminder Ben Bowns stays at Cardiff Devils

Rotherham-born Ben Bowns first joined Cardiff Devils in 2014

Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns has re-signed for Cardiff Devils for the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old was one of GB's star performers as they held on to their top-flight status in dramatic fashion at the 2019 World Championships in Slovakia in May.

"There is no club I want to play for in the UK besides Cardiff," said Bowns.

On the same day, Devils' coach Andrew Lord signed a deal to keep him in the Welsh capital for five more years.