Cardiff Devils re-sign forward Charles Linglet for 2019-20

Charles Linglet played 76 games for the Devils in all competitions in 2018-19

Charles Linglet has re-signed for Cardiff Devils for the 2019-20 season.

The 36-year-old Canada-bred, Belarus international forward joined Devils in the summer of 2018.

He scored four of their goals in a 9-4 play-off semi-final win over Nottingham Panthers in April before Devils beat Belfast Giants 2-1 in the final.

"The whole experience of winning that trophy was just incredible and it's something I'd really like to repeat," said Linglet.

"The fans here have embraced me and my family like I've never experienced before, we feel like we are part of the community now."

Linglet had played for almost eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, most of them with Minsk, before joining Devils.