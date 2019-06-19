Evan Mosey: Cardiff Devils defenceman suffers serious knee injury

Defenceman Evan Mosey was injured playing for Great Britain at the World Championships

Cardiff Devils will be without defenceman Evan Mosey for six to eight months because of a knee injury.

The 30-year-old has undergone ACL surgery after suffering an injury playing for Great Britain at the World Championships in Bratislava in May.

Mosey was hurt in the middle period of the crucial 4-3 overtime win against France that allowed GB to remain in the elite group.

"This is a big loss for us," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"Evan is a big part of our team and he was one of the first players signed up for next season.

"Our first priority was to ensure that Evan got the surgery as soon as possible. Team GB and Ice Hockey UK were extremely helpful in making this happen, so we want to thank them for everything they have done to help Evan."

Mosey is expected to make a full recovery but in the meantime the Devils will seek another defenceman as cover.