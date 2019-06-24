Cardiff Devils: Gleason Fournier to return for Welsh side

Gleason Fournier was a third round NHL draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2009

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Elite League defenceman of the year Gleason Fournier for the 2019/20 season.

The 27-year-old joined Devils from Alaska Aces in 2015 and has played 248 times for the Welsh club.

Fournier led all defencemen in league scoring with 24 goals and 47 assists last season, including scoring the winner in the play-off final.

"Gleason is an exceptional talent and a huge piece of our team here in Cardiff," coach Andrew Lord said.