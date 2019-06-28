Elite League: Cardiff Devils sign Canadian forward Mike McNamee

Mike McNamee scored 15 goals and 31 points in 32 games for Aalborg last season

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward Mike McNamee ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year old joined Devils after a season in the Danish League with Aalborg Pirates and a previous spell in Germany with EC Bad Nauheim.

He also spent four years at Carleton University in his native Canada.

"The feedback on Mike as a person was through the roof and I know he is going to be a great guy in our locker room," Devils coach Andrew Lord said.

"Mike will be a dynamic forward for us with his speed, skill and vision. His top-end speed is good but his explosiveness in tight space is also very exciting."