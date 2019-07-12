Mathieu Roy: Glasgow Clan sign wing for 2019-20 season

Mathieu Roy won the Elite League with Sheffield Steelers

Canadian wing Mathieu Roy has joined Glasgow Clan for the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old recorded 225 points over four years with Clan's Elite League rivals Sheffield Steelers before joining Jonquiere Marquis last year.

"He is coming to the team with real appetite and will do what it takes to win," said head coach Zack Fitzgerald.

"Roy has made a huge name for himself in British hockey, has won championships and will find the net for our club in the upcoming season."