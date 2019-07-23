Elite League: Belfast Giants to begin title defence against Manchester Storm

The Giants pipped Cardiff Devils to the Elite League title last season

The Belfast Giants will begin their Elite League defence away to Manchester Storm on 15 September.

Adam Keefe's side then face Nottingham Panthers a week later in their first home fixture of the 2019/20 campaign.

They will conclude the regular season with an away trip to Coventry Blaze on Sunday 31 March.

Before then, the Giants will make their inaugural bow in the Champions League at home to Czech outfit Liberec at the end of August.

After securing the Challenge Cup for the second year in a row, the Giants won the league in the most dramatic of fashions, after Coventry's 3-1 win over Cardiff on the final day of the season handed Belfast the title.

The Giants' first meeting with the Devils, who denied Belfast a historic domestic treble in the play-off final, is not until 23 November at the Viola Arena.

Keefe's side begin their Champions Cup defence at the SSE Arena on 14 September against Glasgow.