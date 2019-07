Bryce Reddick played in France, Norway and then Denmark before moving to Wales.

Cardiff Devils have confirmed the return of defenceman Bryce Reddick for his third season in Wales.

Reddick produced 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points in 71 games last season.

After a season in Denmark with Aalborg Pirates, Reddick made the move to Cardiff in 2017 and has won four trophies.

"Bryce is a true competitor, he plays with such passion for the game," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.