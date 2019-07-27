Thomas Murdy: Cardiff Devils re-sign netminder for fourth season

Thomas Murdy will share Devils netminding duties with Ben Bowns

Cardiff Devils have re-signed netminder Thomas Murdy, who will play for the Elite League side for a fourth season.

Murdy joined the Devils from Telford Tigers in 2016 and has also played for Coventry Blaze and Swindon Wildcats.

The 28-year-old will continue to share goaltending duties at the Viola Arena with fellow Great Britain international Ben Bowns.

"The strength of our goaltending gives us a chance to win every night," Devils head coach Andrew Lord said.

"I believe we have the best goaltending team in the EIHL. Murdy is the perfect partner to complement Bownsy and has pushed him every day to get better.

"Their friendship and understanding of each other is unique and makes them both better."