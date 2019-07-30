Belfast Giants: Dwyer blow for double-winners

Patrick Dwyer celebrates with the Elite League trophy at the SSE Arena in April

Belfast Giants will be without Patrick Dwyer next season after the forward announced he is retiring to take up a coaching role in America.

Dwyer was a key player for the Giants last season as they won the Elite League and Challenge Cup.

"We had a great year in Belfast and won a bunch of trophies and my family had an amazing time," he said on Twitter.

"So we kind of came to the conclusion that it would be a great year to end my playing career."

The former Hurricanes player has been named assistant coach at Charlotte Checkers.

Dwyer follows Blair Riley, Colin Shields and Darcy Murphy as the latest senior player not returning to the Giants for the 2019/20 campaign.