Liam Morgan: Canadian forward joins Belfast Giants from Union College

Morgan played for Trenton Golden Hawks before joining Union College

Belfast Giants have signed forward Liam Morgan from 2018 Friendship Four winners Union College.

The 21-year-old from Canada posted 14 goals and 12 assists last season to finish in second place for goals scored and third on points.

He played a major role as his side beat Boston University 2-1 to clinch the prestigious Belpot Trophy in Belfast in November.

"I am very excited this opportunity has worked out for me," Morgan said.

"My game is more of a gritty game and I definitely score more of my points in the hard areas. My ambition is to come over and do the best I can for the Giants to contribute as much as I possibly can.

"The Friendship Four was a fantastic experience. I had a great time in the city during the tournament and that is what drove me to play for the Giants."

Morgan appeared in 29 games as a freshman with Union in 2017/18 and led all rookies on his team with six goals as well as 10 assists, and was named on the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.

Last season saw the forward from Whitby in Ontario post 26 points in 38 games played.

The Giants will begin the defence of their league title away to Manchester Storm on 15 September.