Belfast Giants sign Jean Dupuy and Bobby Farnham

Belfast Giants have added forward Jean Dupuy and winger Bobby Farnham to their roster ahead of the new season.

Power forward Dupuy most recently played with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and has three seasons of AHL experience.

Farnham arrives after two seasons with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds where he was assistant captain.

The Giants begin their Elite League title defence away to Manchester Storm on 15 September.

Dupuy spent 2015/16 and 2016/17 with the Rochester Americans and 2017/18 with the Toronto Marlies.

He was an assistant captain in Rochester and won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies under the guidance of Sheldon Keefe, brother of Giants head coach Adam.

The Canadian posted nine goals and 15 assists for the Orlando Solar Bears, helping his side sweep their first round playoff series and advance to the Division Finals.

"I am excited to play in front of the big crowds in Belfast - especially in the Champions Hockey League. I am a big physical player who will create plays and help put the puck in the net," he said.

Massachusetts native Farnham spent 2016/17 with the Montreal Canadiens, skating in three NHL games as well as the 71 with the St.John's Ice Caps and recorded his AHL career best 11 goals and 17 assists.

He turned professional in 2012 and has also played for New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Belfast came across as an amazing opportunity and an amazing place to play. The Giants fans will hopefully have fun watching my style of play - I want to be physical and bring speed to the line-up," he said.