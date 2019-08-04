Belfast Giants: Elite League champions bring in defenceman Mullen

Patrick Mullen was twice named to the All-WCHA Academic Team

American defenceman Patrick Mullen is the latest arrival for the Belfast Giants as they prepare to defend their Elite League title.

The 33-year-old joins the Giants from Vienna Capitals, where he posted four goals and 21 assists in 29 EBEL games.

Mullen has played 394 career AHL games with 40 goals and 136 assists for teams including Chicago and Utica.

"Patrick is an exciting addition to our blueline, which is complete for now," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

Mullen began his European career during the 2016/17 season with Dinamo Riga and posted 12 points in 39 KHL games.

The following season saw the Boston native ice for Linköping HC of the Swedish Elite League before finishing the campaign in the DEL with Mannheim, helping the German side to the play-off semi-finals.

Mullen will make his Giants debut in this month's pre-season games against Mora IK and Herning Blue Fox ahead of the Champions Hockey League.

Keefe added: "Patrick is a talented hockey player and I know there was high demand for his signature.

"He can play at both ends of the ice and Giants fans will enjoy seeing him play in Belfast."