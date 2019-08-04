Jake Morissette: Cardiff Devils captain retires from hockey

Jake Morissette took over as Devils captain in 2016 from Tyson Marsh

Cardiff Devils captain Jake Morissette has announced his retirement from hockey at the age of 36.

The Canadian finishes his career as the most successful captain in Devils history, listing seven trophies while wearing the armband and two without.

Morissette also had spells playing in Canada, United States of America, Denmark, France and Germany.

"He's one of the best players I've had for a team I was involved with," said Devils Managing Director Todd Kelman.

"He does whatever it takes to win and always put the team's success ahead of his own.

"He blocks too many shots to even count, is one of the best penalty killers I've ever seen in this league and would go through a wall for his teammates if it meant they had a better chance to win.

"Just a total pro and a great captain."

Morissette won two Challenge Cups, three Erhardt Conference titles, two Elite League regular season titles and two Play-offs during his six years in south Wales.