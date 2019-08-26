Cardiff Devils 2-4 MAC Ujbuda
Cardiff Devils lost their final warm-up game against Hungarian side MAC Ujbuda at the Viola Arena on Sunday.
Two powerplay goals from Chris Langkow, plus strikes from Istvan Sofron and an empty-net goal as Devils chased the game saw the visitors win.
Charles Linglet and Blair Riley - with his first goal for Devils - were on target for the home side.
Devils begin their 2019 Champions Hockey League campaign on 30 August at home to Czech side Mountfield HK.