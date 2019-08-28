Belfast Giants: Canadian Matt Pelech named captain for 2019/20 campaign

Pelech made eight NHL appearances for the San Jose Sharks

Canadian defenceman Matt Pelech will skipper the Belfast Giants as they defend the Elite League title and Challenge Cup.

The 31-year-old played for Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks in the NHL and joined the Giants in July from EBEL side Villacher.

Liam Reddox, Curtis Leonard and Kevin Raine will be assistant captains.

The Giants start the season with their first appearance in the Champions Hockey League.

Adam Keefe's side take on Liberec of the Czech Republic in Thursday's opener before meeting German side Augsburger two days later - both games are the SSE Arena.

The return matches see the Giants travel to face Liberec on 5 September and they finish against Augsburger three days later.