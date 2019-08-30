Cardiff Devils sign Finnish forward Matias Sointu as cover for injured Martin
Finnish forward Matias Sointu has joined Cardiff Devils on a short-term deal to cover injured captain Joey Martin.
The Welsh club say Martin has a "minor injury" and brought in the 29-year-old as they prepared for the the start of the Champions League.
Devils host Czech Republic's Mountfield HK on Friday, 30 Aug at Viola Arena (19:30 BST).
They also host Austrian club Graz 99ers on Sunday, 1 September (16:00 BST).
Sointu will join his teammates on Saturday and could play in Sunday's game.