Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Graz 99ers

Cardiff Devils needed a shootout to beat Graz 99ers in the Champions Hockey League.

The Austrians led after the first period through Trevor Hamilton, but Sean Bentivoglio equalised before Mark Louis' solo goal gave Devils the lead.

Phillipp Lindner and Hamilton were on target for Graz either side of Mike McNamee's strike for Devils to make it 3-3.

With no further goals in overtime, Sean McMonagle secured victory in a shootout.

Devils had begun their third consecutive European campaign on Friday night with a 3-2 home win over Czech side Mountfield HK.