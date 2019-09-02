Ice Hockey: Dundee Stars thump Glasgow Clan in Challenge Cup

Zack Fitzgerald said Glasgow Clan have "much work to do" as his side lost back-to back games to Dundee Stars in their opening weekend.

Clan were humbled 6-3 on home ice on Saturday before being routed 7-2 on Sunday on Tayside.

The Challenge Cup double header leaves Stars in good shape ahead of the EIHL season.

"It was a great weekend and we saw a lot of positives this early this season," head coach Omar Pacha said.

"You get two wins against local rivals is great, but we'll see them more times.

"It was good that we got this weekend out of the way with a lot of positives, but our focus is on Manchester now."

Meanwhile, Scotland's other representative, Fife Flyers, finished their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 reverse against Landshut of Germany in Fife.