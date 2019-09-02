Mark Matheson: Nottingham Panthers player-assistant coach expects improvement

Mark Matheson joined Nottingham Panthers in the summer after two years in Sheffield

Player-assistant coach Mark Matheson expects improvements from Nottingham Panthers throughout the season.

Saturday's 8-4 Challenge Cup loss in Sheffield was followed by a 5-1 victory over the same opposition on Sunday.

When asked if supporters can expect an up and down campaign, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Maybe there will be some hiccups but we are not aiming for that

"I don't expect a rollercoaster year, I expect us to build. We want to get better every game."

The 35-year-old joined Panthers from Sheffield in the summer to join up with head coach Tim Wallace, another former Steelers player.

Matheson added: "It is always a bit different going to play a former team but I enjoyed it. I still have a good relationship with guys on their team but we are all competitors now, so you want to win no matter which side you are on.

"I am not going to say the first weekend was outstanding but we got the job done. It's a long year and the league starts next weekend and you have to be ready from the start."

Panthers begin their Elite League campaign at Guildford Flames on Saturday.