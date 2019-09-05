Champions Hockey League: Belfast Giants soundly beaten by Liberec in the Czech Republic

The Giants must regroup for Sunday's clash with Augsburg

The Belfast Giants suffered a heavy defeat in the Czech Republic as Liberec ran out comfortable 6-1 winners in their Champions Hockey League clash.

The Giants went behind after just 39 seconds as Libor Hudacek tipped home for the hosts.

Petr Jelinek made it 2-0 when he shot past Shane Owen before the Giants pulled one back through Ben Lake.

However, Liberec added four more before time to comprehensively avenge last week's defeat in Belfast.

The Giants fell behind in the first minute when Hudacek converted Lukas Derner's shot for the Czech side.

Belfast survived a penalty called on captain Matt Pelech for charging but went two goals down when Petr Jelinek intercepted Curtis Hamilton's loose pass and fired past Owen.

Liam Morgan teed up Lake to make it 2-1 before Liberec assumed command, scoring twice in the space of a minute through Marek Zachar and Hudacek with his second before the end of the second period.

Liberec bookended the third period with two more goals - scored by Radan Lenc and Rostislav Marosz to rub salt into the Giants' wounds.

The Giants, who still have a chance of progressing from Group C to the knockout stages, must regroup quickly from the defeat ahead of Sunday's trip to Germany to face the Augsburg Panthers.