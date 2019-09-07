Belfast Giants: Matt Pelech handed two-match suspension

Matt Pelech (right) captains the Giants in his first season in Belfast

Belfast Giants captain Matt Pelech has been suspended for two games after an incident in Thursday's Champions Hockey League game against Liberec.

Pelech was deemed to have delivered "a late, excessive and avoidable check" on Jan Ordos in the Giants' 6-1 defeat in the Czech Republic.

The CHL Disciplinary Board decided that Pelech had "no concern for the result" and "a conscious action to provoke."

The 32-year-old has also been fined €1,200 for the incident.

Pelech will miss Sunday's game against German outfit Augsburg, which is must-win for the Giants if they are to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

The Giants sit third in Group C after three games, with an opening-day win over Liberec being followed by Thursday's defeat and an over-time loss against Augsburg in Belfast.