Champions Hockey League: Graz 99ers 2-5 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils rose to the top of Group H in the Champions Hockey League as they completed a stunning double over Austrian league winners Graz 99ers.

Greg Fournier, Bryce Reddick and Sean McMonagle struck before Dwight King twice hit back.

But Blair Riley and Sean Bentivolgio sealed victory for the visitors.

Devils began their European campaign with a 3-2 home win over Mountfield, followed by their 4-3 home win over Graz 99ers.

Defeat at Mountfield followed before the trip to Austria.

Their final two games in Group H are both in October, home and away against reigning champions Frolunda HC from Sweden, who have won the competition three times.

The Devils have failed to get out of the group stages on their previous two Champions Hockey League campaigns.