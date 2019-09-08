Champions Hockey League: Belfast Giants lose 3-1 after two late Augsburg goals

Brian Ward levelled for the Giants but Augsburg quickly regained the lead

Belfast Giants' hopes of progressing in the Champions League suffered a blow as they were beaten 3-1 by Augsburg.

In a cagey contest in Bavaria, the Giants' Brian Ward cancelled out Matthew Fraser's second-period goal for Augsburg with under nine minutes left.

However, Henry Haase restored the Augsburg lead 84 seconds later before Adam Payerl's final-minute goal.

The Giants will need to beat Swedish side Lulea home and away to keep their qualification hopes alive.

That looks a long shot against Lulea who lead the table on eight points with Augsburg, with both Liberec and the Giants four adrift.

Keeper Shane Owen produced a superb performance for the Giants as he made over 30 saves but the visitors also had their chances with Augsburg goaltender Markus Keller also producing a number of fine stops.

Belfast went into the game shorthanded by the two-game suspension of captain Matt Pelech and an injury which prevented Jesse Forsberg from being available.

The Giants defeated Czech side Liberec in their European opener but Augsburg earned an overtime win over the Giants in Belfast last weekend and Adam Keefe's side were beaten 6-1 by the Czech outfit on Thursday night.