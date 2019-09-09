Dundee Stars falter as goals dry up in losses to Manchester Storm and Fife Flyers

Chase Schaber scored for Fife Flyers against Dundee Stars on Sunday

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha was left to rue the chances missed by his team as they went from goal glut to goal drought within seven days.

Stars lost 3-1 away to Manchester Storm in the Elite League on Saturday and 2-0 at home to Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup a day later.

It was in stark contrast to the 13 goals fired past Glasgow Clan in their opening two Challenge Cup games.

"I can't fault the effort of the guys," Pacha said.

"I thought they competed well, but we couldn't find an answer round the net. We'll have to find ways of scoring uglier ones instead of nicely worked finishes."

A double from Tyson Fawcett and a Cameron Critchlow strike had Storm in control before Elgin Pearce's late consolation on Saturday.

Fife took the points when they visited Tayside on Sunday as Chase Schaber and Danick Gauthier netted to take two Challenge Cup points to end their weekend on a high.

It came after suffering a 3-2 loss to Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night, which was Zack Fitzgerald's first competitive win as the visitors' coach.

Mathieu Roy, Chad Rau and Scott Tanski all found the net, but Clan had to work hard to clinch the win, after Flyes hit back through Gauthier and Tim Crowder to narrow the gap.