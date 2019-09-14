Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-3 Guildford Flames

Joey Haddad played 58 games for Cardiff Devils across all competitions in the 2018-19 season

Cardiff Devils began their domestic season with a home Challenge Cup win over Guildford Flames.

Charles Linglet scored the hosts' opener and Stephen Dixon added a brace as Andrew Lord's side took the early initiative.

Calle Ackered and Ian Watters replied for the visitors before Joey Haddad scored Devils' fourth.

Masi Marjamäki completed Devils' efforts while Watters had the final word for the visitors.

Devils are back on the ice in Cardiff on Sunday (18:00 BST) as they host Glasgow Clan while Flames take on Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup on the same day in Guildford (18:00 BST).